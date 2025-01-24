Shettima Returns To Nigeria After WEF 2025 Engagements In Switzerland

Share

Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima has returned to Nigeria after his eventful engagements at the 2025 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

The Vice President, who represented Nigeria at the annual global economic summit, presented the nation’s investment opportunities to a global audience, advocated African economic integration, and held strategic meetings with world leaders and international organizations.

During his time in Davos, Shettima participated in fora that drew attention to the importance of driving investment into Africa’s frontier markets.

At a forum titled, “Roadmap to Co-create Investment Opportunities for Africa’s Frontier Markets,” organised by the African Development Bank (AfDB) and WEF, the Vice President reaffirmed Nigeria’s readiness to attract capital for sustainable growth.

In another forum, he assured of Nigeria’s commitment to the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), just as he reaffirmed the nation’s resolve to leverage digital trade as a tool for economic transformation, projecting Africa’s potential to achieve a $29 trillion economy by 2050.

In bilateral meetings with global leaders, including the President of Botswana, Duma Boko, and the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, Shettima discussed strengthening intra-African relations and fostering partnerships to promote trade and development.

He also engaged in talks with the Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, and the President of the World Economic Forum, Børge Brende, on collaborative efforts to address Africa’s challenges, including energy security, food crises and ecological threats.

Speaking on Nigeria’s reform agenda under President Bola Tinubu, Shettima highlighted ongoing measures such as subsidy removal, exchange rate alignment and tax reforms, noting that the country is now on a path to sustained economic growth.

Other highlights of his participation included his role as a panellist in the “Financial Times Global Risks 2025” dialogue, where he stressed the importance of multilateral collaboration to address global crises.

He also advocated innovation in education and agriculture to empower Nigeria’s youth and drive economic progress.

Accompanied by senior government officials, including the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar; Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Mr Wale Edun; Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole and Executive Secretary of Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission, Aisha Rimi, the Vice President returned to Abuja following the successful conclusion of his engagements in Davos.

The Vice President was received by Borno State Governor Professor Babagana Zulum and other government officials upon arrival at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

