Shettima Returns To Nigeria After Umrah In Saudi Arabia

Vice President Kashim Shettima has returned to Abuja after performing the lesser hajj (Umrah) at the Holy Mosque of Makkah (Masjid al-Haram) in Saudi Arabia.

During his time in the holy land, the Vice President offered prayers for Nigeria’s peace and stability.

“Our prayer is for peace to prevail in our land. May Allah grant our land peace and social harmony,” VP Shettima prayed.

The Vice President’s supplications include prayers for Nigeria’s leadership, from the federal to local government levels.

Prior to his spiritual journey, Shettima represented President Bola Tinubu at the commissioning of a $315 million oil production and storage facility owned by Oriental Energy Limited (OERL) in Dubai, UAE.

