Shettima Returns To Abuja

Vice President Kashim Shettima has returned to Abuja from Luanda, Angola, after representing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the 7th African Union–European Union (AU–EU) Summit.

Shettima had earlier departed South Africa for Luanda following a successful outing at the 2025 Group of 20 (G20) Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg, where he also represented the President.

In Angola, the Vice President delivered President Tinubu’s statement, in which the Nigerian leader intensified calls for Africa to secure permanent, veto-wielding seats on the United Nations Security Council.

He stressed that comprehensive reform of global governance structures is long overdue.

President Tinubu also tasked the European Union to co-create peace and security initiatives with African partners, anchored on African-led frameworks, as a pathway to sustainable stability across the continent.

He reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to advancing peace, security, and democratic governance in Africa, while collaborating with the EU to build a more stable, just, and prosperous world.

At the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg, Tinubu urged world leaders to establish a more equitable and responsive system for managing global financial flows and addressing recurring debt crises in a manner that meets the needs of all nations. In a speech delivered by Shettima on Saturday, the President noted that existing multilateral frameworks no longer reflect present global complexities, having been “built in an era far removed from” current challenges.

During the third session of the G20 Summit on Sunday, Tinubu called for a global framework ensuring that communities hosting critical minerals in Nigeria and across Africa benefit from value addition at the source.

He also endorsed the development of global ethical standards for Artificial Intelligence (AI) to accelerate innovation and development worldwide.