Shettima Restates FG’s Dedication To Workers’ Welfare, Wage Reforms

Vice President Kashim Shettima has reaffirmed the Nigerian government’s dedication to the welfare of members of the organised labour, inclusive economic policies, and wage reforms.

According to the Vice President, the President was committed to a thriving workforce and an efficient labour ecosystem.

Speaking yesterday during a meeting with a delegation led by the visiting Director-General of the International Labour Organisation (ILO), Mr Gilbert Houngbo, and the Minister of Labour and Employment, Alhaji Muhammad Dingyadi, Shettima lauded what he described as Nigeria’s vibrant labour movement and its role in national development.

He said: “We have a very vibrant labour movement, led by a competent and patriotic Nigerian. “President Tinubu is deeply passionate about the welfare of Nigerian workers.

We raised the minimum wage, and most states have started implementing it. “Some have even gone beyond the N70,000 agreed at the national level. “I commend the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) for their statesmanship and commitment to workers’ rights.”

The Vice President noted the global work – force transformation and Nigeria’s potential to bridge talent gaps, citing the country’s youthful population as a major advantage.

He said: “One in four black men is a Nigerian, and by 2050, we will surpass the United States to become the third most populous nation on earth. The average age in Nigeria is 16.9 years.

“We have a demographic bulge, but with the right policies, we can transform it into a demographic dividend rather than a demographic disaster.”

He expressed confidence in the country’s future workforce, saying, “Our young people are digitally more literate than us. While some traditional jobs may disappear, new opportunities will emerge, and we will equip our youth with the skills to thrive in the evolving global economy.”

The Vice President told the ILO chief that the Nigerian government remained committed to inclusive labour policies, fair wages, and economic growth.

