Shettima Represents Tinubu At Sambo Son’s Wedding Fatiha In Kano

The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, on Friday, represented President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the wedding fatiha of the son of former Vice President Namadi Sambo.

According to his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, Shettima was received by the Deputy Governor of Kano State, Comrade Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo, who represented Governor Abba Yusuf; former Vice President Sambo, Senator Mohammed Danjuma Goje (Gombe Central), and other top government officials.

The wedding ceremony between the groom, Abdullah Sambo, and the bride, who is the daughter of Prof Abdullahi Umar, took place at the Al-Furqan Mosque, Kano.

The wedding was solemnised by the Chief Imam of the Mosque, Sheikh Bashir Umar, after the payment of N500,000 as bride price.

Shettima stood in for the father of the groom, while the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Senator Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, stood in for the father of the bride.

The Vice President, while conveying Tinubu’s goodwill to the couple, prayed Almighty Allah to grant them a blessed and blissful marital life.

Dignitaries at the wedding in Kano included Minister of Defence, Abubakar Badaru; Minister of Regional Development, Engr Abubakar Momoh; former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido; Senator Danjuma Goje; Deputy Governor of Kano State, Aminu Gwarzo, and the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Umar Iliya Damagun, among others.

As soon as he returned from Kano, the Vice President also graced the wedding Fatiha of Khalifa Ishaq Baffa Jibrin and Maryam Amani Yahaya at the National Mosque in Abuja.

Imam of the National Mosque, Dr. Muhammad Kabir Adam, and other Imams presided over the Solemnization after the payment of N500,000 as dowry. Shettima gave out the bride, Maryam, to the Family of Baffa Jibrin.

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal and Deputy Governor of Borno State, Umar Usman Kadafur, were among hundreds of people who attended the wedding fatiha in Abuja.