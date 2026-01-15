Nigeria’s Vice President, Sen. kashim Shettima is currently presiding over activities marking the 2026 Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day (AFCRD) at the cenotaph of the Unknown Soldier located in Eagle Square, Abuja.

Shettima, who represented President Bola Tinubu at the occasion, reaffirmed its lasting appreciation for the dedication of these service personnel and appealed to individuals, organisations, and the private sector to extend generous support, especially to wounded soldiers and families of fallen heroes.

The Armed Forces Remembrance Day is a yearly programme coordinated by the Ministry of Defence to commemorate members of the Nigerian Armed Forces who lost their lives while serving the country.

Those honoured include soldiers who died during the First and Second World Wars, the Nigerian Civil War, peacekeeping missions abroad, and various internal security operations. Particular attention is given to personnel who have fallen in the ongoing fight against terrorism and other threats to national unity.

In addition to remembering the fallen, the event recognises surviving veterans and provides an avenue to mobilise both financial and moral support for their wellbeing, as well as for the families of deceased service members.

Although Armed Forces Remembrance is observed worldwide, Nigeria’s observance reflects its distinct historical journey. As a Commonwealth nation, the country initially marked Remembrance Day on November 11, in line with other member states, to honour casualties of the World Wars.

The significance of the date lies in the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, which marked the end of the First World War in 1918.

However, Nigeria later adopted January 15 to align the commemoration with the conclusion of the Nigerian Civil War, thereby giving the observance a deeper national relevance.

The 2026 AFCRD is particularly symbolic, coming at a time when the Armed Forces have recorded notable operational gains in the Northeast and other regions of the country.

The occasion therefore serves to highlight the bravery, discipline, and sacrifices of officers and men working to secure the nation and ensure peaceful living for citizens.