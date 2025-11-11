Shettima: Regimes Of Economic Instability Over

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has declared that the administration of President Bola Tinubu has ended the era of economic volatility and unpredictability that previously characterised Nigeria’s economy.

Speaking on Tuesday in Abuja at the opening of the Digital Nigeria International Conference and Exhibition 2025, Shettima highlighted the administration’s bold response to global economic shocks, shifting alliances, and technological disruptions.

He noted that ongoing reforms have already stabilised the economy, boosted investor confidence, and earned global recognition, citing Fitch’s upgrade of Nigeria’s sovereign rating to B (stable outlook) and Moody’s lift to B3 (stable outlook).

Shettima emphasized that the next phase is ensuring these macroeconomic gains trickle down to ordinary Nigerians, from neighbourhood traders to multinational boardrooms.

“The administration recognised that 20th-century solutions cannot solve 21st-century problems,” he said, praising the conference for promoting innovation for a sustainable digital future aligned with Nigeria’s economic reform agenda.

With the theme “Innovation for a Sustainable Digital Future: Accelerating Growth, Inclusion, and Global Competitiveness,” Shettima stressed the importance of inclusive digital growth, enabling a farmer in Bida to access real-time market data, or a young woman in Oguta to work remotely for a global company.

He highlighted digital infrastructure as crucial for long-term stability, urging the development of deep-tech solutions in sectors like agriculture, health, logistics, and governance.

Shettima also reiterated that Nigeria must seize the opportunities of the current digital wave to assert its position in global progress, commending President Tinubu as a visionary leader driving these reforms.

The Vice President outlined three strategic pillars of the administration: People, Infrastructure, and Policy, beginning with building a pipeline of digital talent through education and digital literacy programs.