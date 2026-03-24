Shettima Receives Zamfara Gov, Lawal, Supporters Into APC

…Says Tinubu working hard to end insecurity

…says PDP, ADC won’t thrive

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, on Tuesday in Gusau, received the Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal and his supporters into the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

This came as he assured that the end to insecurity in Nigeria was in sight, as President Bola Tinubu was working hard to ensure that peace was sustained in all parts of the country.

According to a release by his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, the Vice President prayed for more unity, progress and peaceful coexistence under the Tinubu administration, assuring that the President was doing all he could to secure lives and properties across the nation.

Receiving Lawal into the ruling party on behalf of the President, Shettima said, “We pray for more unity and progress under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu because our leader is working very hard to ensure the safety of lives and property across Nigeria.”

Shettima maintained that the security challenges in Zamfara State and other troubled states would be addressed, saying the coming of the Governor into the APC would help achieve that.

The Vice President said opposition parties like the ADC, PDP and other parties would not thrive in Zamfara State because all major politicians in the state were knitted together.

He expressed full support for the Governor, applauding the support by the people of the state for their governor and the APC.

Earlier, Deputy Senate President, Senator Jibrin Barau, who represented the Senate President, said members of the National Assembly on the platform of APC were in total support of Governor Lawal’s defection to the party.

“The Governor will now be working together with other governors to help address the problems of the state and further enhance development,” he said

Barau stressed that security challenges were not peculiar to Zamfara or Nigeria, adding that the problem is surmountable.

“The solution lies in collaboration and teamwork. The state governor’s collaboration with other governors and the federal government will enable him to overcome present challenges. His joining the APC shows wisdom.”

The Deputy Senate President urged the people of the state to vote APC in 2027 in order to reap more dividends of democracy.

On his part, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, said history had been made in Zamfara with the defection of the governor to the APC.

He added that the state was part of the progressives in the past, expressing delight that Governor Lawal has returned the state to the fold.

“Today there is no opposition in Zamfara State,” he said, wishing the governor and the state well in their political journey, even as he urged the governor to carry everybody along.

He also advised the people of Zamfara to support Governor Lawal in order to bring about more development.

Also, chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, said governors elected on the platform of the APC were happy to welcome Governor Lawal into their fold.

He thanked the people of the state for supporting the governor at all times, just as he said, “It is a win-win situation for Zamfara. APC is a moving train, and we are happy that the State has joined that train. All Governors of APC will support Governor Lawal to do more for this State.”

The APC national chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, stated that Zamfara was now entirely an APC state, as all the former Governors of the state have assured him of their support for Governor Lawal.

The APC national chairman said he was impressed with the performance of the governor, particularly the enhancement of development in the state through the implementation of massive infrastructural projects, including the construction of a brand new airport.

Yilwatda later handed over the flag of the APC and a broom, the symbol of the party to the Governor, symbolising his grand entry into the party.