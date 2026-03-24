Shettima Receives Switzerland VP In Abuja

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, on Tuesday, received the Vice President and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Switzerland, Mr Ignazio Cassis, his Wife, Paola Rodoni Cassis, and other members of the Swiss delegation at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Shettima’s media aide, Stanley Nkwocha, made this disclosure in a press statement made available to newsmen in Abuja.

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According to the statement, the visit will include talks “Bordering on strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries in areas of trade, migration, and human capital development, among others.”

Other members of the Swiss delegation include Ambassador Patricia Danzig, Director of the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation, and Ambassador Philip Stalder.

Also, Head of the Africa Division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Ambassador Tim Enderlin, Head of the Peace and Human Rights Division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs; and Ambassador Patrick Egloff, Swiss Ambassador to Nigeria.