Shettima Reaffirms Fg's Resolve To Empower Military To Curb Insecurity

Vice President Kashim Shettima has reaffirmed the firm resolve of President Bola Tinubu’s administration to empower the Nigerian Armed Forces to subdue the security challenges bedeviling the country.

He acknowledged the sacrifices of the fallen soldiers who paid the supreme price to safeguard Nigeria’s territorial integrity, as well as the lives and properties of the citizens. Shettima gave the assurance on Friday during a special Juma’at Prayer to commemorate the 2026 Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day at the National Mosque, Abuja.

January 15 is set aside annually by the Federal Government of Nigeria to honour serving and retired the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) for the services and sacrifices to the country over the years.

The nation’s armed forces recently renamed the January 15 observance as “Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day”, replacing the former “Armed Forces Remembrance Day,” with a view to reflect its dual purpose of honouring serving personnel, while remembering fallen heroes.

Speaking during the special prayers, Shettima who acknowledged the sacrifices made by the armed forces and other security agencies, expressed optimism that, under the dynamic and purposeful leadership of the President, Nigeria would witness enduring peace and prosperity in the coming days.

“Our prayer is for Allah to forgive the rest of our deceased officers and men, and may God grant their families the fortitude to bear the irreparable losses.

“And we pray to the Almighty Allah to continue to protect and empower our armed forces to subdue all the crisis that are bedeviling our nation.

And in sha Allah (by God’s grace) in the fullness of time, we shall have an enduring peace and prosperity in Nigeria,” VP Shettima prayed.