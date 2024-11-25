Shettima Reaffirms FG’s Commitment To Advancement Of Gender Equity, Women Empowerment

Share

Vice President Kashim Shettima has reaffirmed the Federal Government’s dedication to advancing gender equity through transformative policies.

Shettima emphasized the indispensable role of women in building a balanced and equitable society.

According to a press release by his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, the Vice President made this known on Monday during the H.I.D. Awolowo Foundation Webinar in commemoration of the 109th posthumous birthday of Chief Hannah Idowu Dideolu Awolowo, wife of the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

Shettima called for renewed national efforts to create an inclusive society where women were empowered to lead and thrive, saying, “Every nation’s treatment of women serves as the ultimate marker of its civilization.

“We cannot claim to have evolved as a nation unless we recommit ourselves to creating a society that offers women unconditional dignity and opportunity.”

He paid glowing tribute to the late Chief Hannah Idowu Dideolu Awolowo, describing her as a “matriarch like no other and a jewel of inestimable value.”

The Vive President lauded her contributions to modern Nigeria, noting her unwavering support for her husband, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, and her advocacy for women’s rights.

“Mrs. Awolowo’s courage and influence were instrumental in shaping policies like free education in the Western Region. This is what an empowered woman can achieve,” he said.

On the historical struggles for women’s rights, the Shettima referenced the activism of global pioneers like Susan B. Anthony and Nigerian icons such as Mrs. Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti and Hajiya Gambo Sawaba.

“These trailblazers compelled us to confront the structural inequalities holding women back. Thanks to their efforts, the conversation has expanded beyond suffrage to include workplace equality, reproductive rights, and the fight against domestic violence,” he remarked.

Shettima also pointed to the transformative impact of technology, noting how digital platforms have amplified women’s voices and driven legislative victories like the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act of 2015.

“This landmark legislation is a testament to the power of women-led advocacy and their determination to create a safer, fairer society,” he said.

He further reiterated the importance of representation and leadership opportunities for women, even as he praised President Tinubu for his inclusive governance, shaped by the legacy of his mother, Alhaja Abibatu Mogaji, a formidable women’s rights advocate.

“Her legal battle for personal liberty set a precedent in our constitutional history, reminding us that women’s rights are human rights and must never be negotiable,” he noted.

The Vice President called for urgent action to address societal inequalities, particularly in education and leadership. “The nation we must build is one where no girl is denied the chance to learn, no woman is denied the opportunity to lead, and no mother is denied the dignity of safety and respect,” Shettima said.

He urged Nigerians to honour the legacy of women like H.I.D. Awolowo and embrace a collective responsibility to empower women.

“We are working to create an environment where women are not just supported but celebrated; where their aspirations redefine societal expectations and help build a viable, equitable, and thriving nation,” the Vice President said.

In her keynote address, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Amina Mohammed, said November 25th marked the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and the start of 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence.

She explained that HID Awolowo was a fighter for social justice and human rights and took every opportunity to show the power of women in economic development.

