Shettima: Quality Education For Nigerian Child Tinubu’s Too Priority

Vice President Kashim Shettima has reiterated the commitment of the administration of President Bola Tinubu to investment in quality education for all Nigerian children, saying it is a top priority for the administration.

He also called for more private sector partnership in investing in the nation’s education system and intellectual capital, which, according to him, was very crucial to the success of providing quality education for the Nigerian child.

The Vice President stated this yesterday during the presentation of digital learning devices to students of Government Science Secondary School, Pyakasa, Abuja, by MTN Nigeria Communications PLC.

He said: “I want you all to remain assured that investing in quality education for every single Nigerian child remains a top priority for the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration.

“We recognise that the partnership of the private sector is crucial to the success of this important mission. “This is why we deeply appreciate MTN for rising to the occasion through this donation to our students.

“We trust that MTN, as well as other members of the Nigerian private sector, will continue to support this administration in building a future where every Nigerian child has access to quality education and the tools to thrive in a digital world.”

Shettima observed that while education has often been said to be the key to unlocking the future, digital literacy is the master key in today’s world.

He said: “The classroom is no longer just a physical space; it is now an infinite world of knowledge, only a click away.

“The most transformative lessons of our time are not confined to four walls but are happening in the boundless universe of the internet.

“This event, therefore, is more than a ceremony; it is yet another opportunity to offer our children a window into the world—a classroom beyond their classroom.”

While noting that the tablets distributed to the students were part of the 4,600 devices donated by MTN Nigeria Communications PLC to secondary school students across the nation’s six geopolitical zones, Vice President Kassim Shettima has said the “remarkable gesture is not just an act of corporate social responsibility.”

It also added that an investment “in the intellectual capital of our nation and a testament to MTN’s unwavering commitment to the progress of Nigeria.”

