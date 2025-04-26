Shettima Pushes For Nigeria’s HCD Agenda

Share

Vice President Kashim Shettima has called for stronger international collaboration to advance Nigeria’s Human Capital Development 2.0 (HCD 2.0) strategy.

He reaffirmed the commitment of President Bola Tinubu’s administration to placing human potential at the core of national development.

Speaking virtually at a high-level roundtable on the sidelines of the 2025 World Bank/IMF Spring Meetings, Shettima said the success of HCD 2.0 hinges on data-driven, evidence-based interventions and sustained political will.

The HCD 2.0 programme is designed to elevate Nigeria’s Human Capital Index (HCI) and equip the country to face both national and global challenges, including climate change and digital transformation.

According to a statement by his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, the Vice President emphasized that the meeting was necessitated by the urgency to invest in the Nigerian people, highlighting that true national wealth lies not in natural resources but in human potential.

“This meeting, for us, is not just another item on our global agenda. It is a continuation of a journey whose beginnings I had the privilege of witnessing about seven years ago. True national wealth is found not in natural resources, but in human potential.

“We will offer our HCD 2.0 Strategy the political backing it deserves to become the priority of our nation, and His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has never wavered on this commitment,” he said.

The session featured key stakeholders from the World Bank, including Executive Director Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed; Regional Director for Human Development in Western and Central Africa, Trina Haque; Senior Social Protection Specialist and Regional Task Team Leader for Africa West and Central Region, Tina George; and Chief Economist for Human Development in the World Bank Group, Norbert Shady.

The Nigerian delegation included Deputy Chief of Staff to the President/Chair of the HCD Core Working Group, Senator Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, and Special Adviser to the President on National Economic Council and Climate Change/National Coordinator of the HCD programme, Rukaiya El-Rufai.

Shettima reiterated the federal government’s determination to ensure the continuity and deepening of the HCD agenda.

“Government is a continuum. Nowhere is this truer than in programmes that demand patience, vision, and long-term commitment—programmes such as our Human Capital Development programme,” he noted.

He disclosed that under HCD 2.0, six priority indicators from the health, education, and labour sectors have been selected as “quick wins” to guide policy interventions and track measurable progress.

“We have carefully curated priority indicators and developed an HCD Dashboard to monitor them. This allows us to make informed policy decisions and measure our progress against tangible benchmarks,” Shettima said.

The Vice President further reaffirmed the administration’s resolve to remain transparent and results-oriented to achieve measurable outcomes.

“We will continue to hold ourselves accountable and press forward toward our bold goal of elevating Nigeria among the top 80 countries in the Human Capital Index rankings,” he added.

Shettima also urged the World Bank and other development partners to support the availability of disaggregated, state-level HCI data to enable more targeted interventions.

Stressing the importance of equity and inclusiveness in implementing the HCD 2.0 strategy, he stated: “We are leaving no sub-national behind. Some states have already set a template for others by localizing the HCD strategies to suit the peculiarities of their people, while still aligning with the national strategy.”

The World Bank representatives at the meeting pledged to strengthen the bank’s partnership with Nigeria in advancing the HCD agenda.

Share