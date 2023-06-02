Shettima Preaches Humility At NASS Mosque Commissioning

…Says Power and Wealth are transient

The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, on Friday, gave an exhortation to Nigerians, urging all and sundry to be humble in their dealings with fellow human beings.

Shetimma, who gave the sermon in his remarks at the commissioning of the National Assembly Central Mosque, Abuja said both leaders and those that have led in Nigeria, should imbibe the virtue of humility and work with it, stressing that power and wealth are ephemeral.

He said: “Fifty years from now, half of the Assembly members will not be around and very few people will know that we existed. So we should work the earth with humility. As much as possible, let us strive to be humble and as much as possible let us strive to be kind to each other.

“Power and wealth are gifts from Allah to humanity. May Allah make our contributions toward the construction of this mosque a blessing. Even if we are gone, reward from the construction of this mosque will follow us.”

The Vice President, who represented President Bola Tinubu at the event, felicitated with the Muslim Ummah in the National Assembly for contributing resources for the building of the mosque.

He specifically recognised the crucial role played by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, in the construction of the mosque.

“I recognise their contributions without whose consent not a single erection plan would have been effected for the construction of the mosque,” he said.

Also, the Sultan of Sokoto and President, of Nigeria’s Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Sa’ad Abubakar III, felicitated with the Muslims on the realisation of the construction of the mosque.

The Sultan who was represented by the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, commended the leaders, the Senators and members of the House of Representatives, for the contributions made to the success of the mosque.

Earlier, the Chairman, National Assembly Mosque Construction Committee, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, disclosed that a total of N570 million was realised from federal lawmakers’ contributions to the Mosque, out of which about N100 million was set aside for its maintenance.

The Mosque built within eight months, according to him, is the first of its kind within the 42 years of existence of the National Assembly.