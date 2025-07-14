Shettima Pays Condolence Visit To Aisha Buhari In London

Vice President Kashim Shettima, on Monday, paid a condolence visit to Aisha Buhari, the widow of the late President Muhammadu Buhari, along with her family, in London, the United Kingdom (UK).

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Shettima led a Nigerian Government delegation to bring back Buhari’s remains, following the directives of President Tinubu.

READ ALSO

Recall that Buhari died while receiving treatment for an undisclosed illness in London, United Kingdom, on Sunday, July 13.

Buhari served as Nigeria’s democratically elected President from 2015 to 2023.