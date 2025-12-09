Shettima: Out-Of-school Children Pose National Emergency

Vice President Kashim Shettima has described the rising number of out-of-school children in Nigeria as a national emergency, urging stronger collaboration between government and private sector stakeholders to reverse the trend.

Speaking in Abuja at the opening of the 2025 Nigeria Education Forum, Shettima, represented by the Special Adviser to the President on General Duties (Office of the Vice President), Dr. Aliyu Modibo Umar said the administration of President Bola Tinubu has significantly expanded investment in education, with the national education budget rising from ₦1.54 trillion in 2023 to ₦3.52 trillion in 2025.

The forum, jointly organised by the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, the Federal Ministry of Education, and the Committee of States’ Commissioners of Education, focused on “Pathways to Sustainable Education Financing: Developing a Synergy Between Town and Gown in Nigeria.”

Shettima stressed that the government’s increased spending reflects its commitment to building an enlightened, globally competitive population. He warned, however, that traditional government-funded models can no longer sustain Nigeria’s education system, calling for a shift toward innovative and collaborative financing mechanisms.

“Nothing threatens a civilisation more than an uneducated generation,” he said. “The burden cannot rest on government alone. We must enlist private sector actors, industry leaders, alumni networks, philanthropists, and communities to co-invest in laboratories, research centres, vocational hubs, innovation clusters, and endowment funds.”

He outlined growth across major education agencies under the Renewed Hope agenda. The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) expanded from ₦320.3 billion in 2023 to ₦683.4 billion in 2024, and now ₦1.6 trillion in 2025. The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has released ₦92.4 billion in matching grants to 25 states and the FCT, while ₦19 billion has supported teacher development in 32 states and the FCT. In addition, ₦1.5 billion has been deployed to over 1,147 communities for basic education improvements, with state UBE grants rising from about ₦1.3 billion to more than ₦3.3 billion.

Shettima also highlighted the impact of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), created under the Student Loans Act 2024. He said ₦86.3 billion has already been disbursed to more than 450,000 students across 218 tertiary institutions, signaling “a new era where no Nigerian is denied tertiary education for lack of money.”

He noted that the learning crisis cannot be resolved without safe, well-equipped schools and well-trained, properly motivated teachers. He called for strengthened coordination across federal, state, and local governments, especially in the areas of infrastructure provision, school security, teacher welfare, and timely counterpart funding.

“Since education begins in the community, local governments and traditional institutions must take responsibility for infrastructure development, school maintenance, security, and teacher welfare,” he said.

Shettima emphasized that education is not merely a budgetary allocation but the foundation of Nigeria’s national identity, economic transformation, and collective security.