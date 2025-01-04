Shettima: Our Reforms Creating Employment Opportunities, Greater Economic Prospects

Share

…flags off distribution of relief materials to flood victims, tractors, paddy rice to farmers

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has said the ongoing reforms initiated by the administration of President Bola Tinubu were such that would create employment opportunities for the youth population as well as provide greater opportunities in the various sectors of the economy.

He underscored the inevitability of skills acquisition among the young demographic in the country, noting that the nation could no longer afford to keep growing a population of idle, unemployed and unemployable youths.

According to a release by his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, the Vice President said this on Friday during the Combined Graduation Ceremony of the Wing Commander Abdullahi Ibrahim Vocational and Technology Institute in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital.

He said: “The danger of paying lip service to technical and vocational skills acquisition is one none of us is prepared to experience, and the examples of various low- and middle-income countries, especially the Asian Tigers, are there to inspire the direction of our National Development Plans and push our economic drive towards a destination we all desire—a place of boom.

“This is why His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, has championed economic reforms beyond the usual cosmetic fixes to lay the groundwork for greater opportunities ahead. With increased allocations to the states, I believe that we are more than energised to fund our development programmes”.

Recalling Nigeria’s origin as an agrarian nation, Shettima noted that there was no greater inspiration than concentrating on “the magnitude of initiatives made possible by the proceeds of the sector and the hard work of those skilled and unskilled workers who were the fulcrum of our pre-oil economy”.

He said the graduation ceremony was an opportunity to celebrate the sincerity of the administration’s promise to create avenues for up-skilling and re-skilling the nation’s workforce across sectors.

Shettima pointed out that the institute was a vehicle through which the APC-led government fulfilled its promise to Nigerians to “prioritise poverty reduction, employment generation, and job creation”.

Cautioning against harbouring the population of unemployed youths in the country, he said, “The reality we inherited points to the existence of a link between youth unemployment, violence, and other associated crimes, and as such, we cannot afford to create an idle, unemployed, or unemployable demographic.

“Our response, over which we gather here today, is to build on our agenda of providing our youths with skills to either find gainful employment or become self-reliant. This grand event, the Combined Graduation Ceremony for the graduates of the Wing Commander Abdullahi Ibrahim Vocational and Technology Institute, Lafia, aligns with the direction the world is headed—the path of skill acquisition.”

He applauded the foresight of Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, which he said was being manifested in his aspiration to turn the state “into a hub of jobs and opportunities.”

Shettima who had earlier flagged off the distribution of relief materials to flood victims, and the presentation of tractors and paddy rice to farmers in the state said it was a demonstration of his “affinity for Nasarawa State, and as a Kanuri man who has ancestral connections with some segments” of the state that has already become home to him.

He also commended the institute for graduating no fewer than 9,000 graduands barely three years of its existence, even as he charged the graduands to join relevant associations and cooperatives to enable them access loan facilities and learn from the experiences of those ahead of them in their respective enterprises.

Earlier in his remarks, the Governor said the skills programme of the state vocational and technology institute was designed to address the skills gap in critical sectors and empower you

