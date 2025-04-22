Shettima, Others To Attend National Hajj Stakeholders Summit On April 30

Share

Vice-President Kashim Shettima and other relevant stakeholders are scheduled to attend the 2nd National Hajj Stakeholders Summit holding in Abuja on April 30.

This is contained in a statement by Hajia Fatima Usara, Assistant Director, Information and Publicity, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) yesterday in Abuja.

Usara said the Hajj Institute of Nigeria (HIN), in collaboration with NAHCON, will host the 2nd National Hajj Stakeholders Summit with varying theme, “Sustainable Hajj Financing: Developing a Resilient Model for Nigerian Pilgrims and Operators”.

According to her, Vice-President Kashim Shettima is expected to grace the event as Special Guest while the Chairman of NAHCON, Prof. Abdullah Saleh, will be chief host.

She said on April 14, the Summit’s Steering Committee was inaugurated with Deputy Rector of the Institute, Prof. Wasiu Gabadeen as Chairman of the team.

“Members of the committee include HIN Registrar Prof. Abubakar Ibrahim Jalingo and staff from NAHCON’s Hajj Savings Scheme (HSS) unit.

