Shettima Okays Schoolnet’s Offer To Introduce Smart Class Solutions For Nigerian Schools

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has welcomed the offer by Schoolnet India Ltd & Learnet Skills Ltd to partner with the Nigerian government and private sector entities to implement its KYAN smart class solutions in Nigerian schools.

He said the project, which aimed to digitally transform education by introducing interactive smart boards and digital content to improve learning outcomes, will be very beneficial to primary and secondary schools in Nigeria if domesticated with local content.

The Vice President, who spoke yesterday when he received a team from Schoolnet India Ltd & Learnet Skills Ltd led by its Managing Director/ CEO, Mr. RCM Reddy, described the KYAN smart class solutions as a rugged package with the capacity to deliver.

He asked the Schoolnet Ltd team to liaise with relevant officials of the federal government of Nigeria to deliberate on how to domesticate the learning package by integrating local content for Nigerian schools.

According to his spokesman, Stanley Nkwoccha, Shettima cited the smart school initiatives in Edo and Enugu, two states he said have invested heavily in smart schools, saying that integrating such indigenous ideas and KYAN smart class solutions into a single unit will significantly benefit Nigerian schools