Shettima off to Switzerland for World Economic Forum

Vice President Kashim Shettima yesterday departed Abuja for Switzerland to attend the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos. He will join other political and business leaders worldwide for the week-long meeting, which will be held from January 15 to 19. According to the Presidency, the former Borno State governor will also co-chair the launch of the Private Sector Action Plan for the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCTA).

He is expected to hold highlevel discussions with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) Managing Director Makhtar Diop and the Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh, among others. The Presidency said: “Also on the sidelines of the annual meeting, Shettima will chair a roundtable dialogue on Nigeria’s economic path. “He will also attend a special session dedicated to building trust in the global energy transition programme.” The VP has represented Nigeria in Italy, Russia, South Africa, Cuba, China and the United States, logging 36 days abroad so far.