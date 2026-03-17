On Tuesday, the Executive Governor of Anambra State, Chukwuma Charles Soludo, was sworn in for a second term in office in Akwa, the state capital.

New Telegraph reports that Onyekachukwu Ibezim also took the oath of office for a fresh tenure as deputy governor of the state.

Several dignitaries, which include Vice-President Kashim Shettima, and former Nigerian Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, were in attendance

The event was attended by political stakeholders, government officials, supporters, and traditional rulers. It signposts the beginning of a new four-year tenure for the governor.

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In his inauguration address, Soludo said his re-election was a “Unanimous endorsement of his programmes and objectives”, promising the people of Anambra that “we would not take your support for granted”.

He thanked the federal government and international community for partnering with his government in the last four years.

The governor also appreciated members of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and APC, saying “all progressives are working together”.