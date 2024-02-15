Shettima, Obasanjo, Jonathan, Govs Attend Diri’s Second-Term Inauguration

Senator Kadhim Shettima, the Vice President, on Wednesday, attended the swearing-in of Governor Douye Diri for a second term in Yenegoa, the capital of Bayelsa State.

The Vice President arrived in the company of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas; and some governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The ceremony held at the Samson Siasia Stadium also has in attendance the former Presidents of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo; Goodluck Jonathan and his wife Dame Patience Jonathan; Vice President of Liberia, Jeremiah Koung.

Also in attendance are Governors; Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State, Mohammed Bago of Niger State, Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazak of Kwara State, Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State, Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State, Hyacinth Alia of Benue State and Uba Sani of Kaduna State.

Others are Former Senate Presidents Bukola Saraki and Adolfus Wabara who is now Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees as well as other national and state leaders of the party.