Shettima: Nigerian Immigrants Account For Highest Diaspora Remittances In W’Africa

Vice President Kashim Shettima has said Nigerian immigrants account for the highest Diaspora remittances in West Africa, while also applauding their invaluable contributions to the global economy.

Apart from Diaspora remittances, Shettima said Nigerian migrants have become global ambassadors who excel in technology, medicine, sports, creative arts, and other human endeavours.

The Vice President spoke yesterday during the 10th Annual National Migration Dialogue with the theme, “Beyond Borders: Celebrating Migrants’ Legacy, Protecting Their Rights,” at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said: “Migration is not just a crossover from one geography to another. “It is a critical driver of global and national development. In 2022 alone, Nigeria accounted for $21.9 billion in Diaspora remittances, representing 64% of all remittances in West Africa.

“This is a testament to the invaluable economic contributions of Nigerian migrants. “Beyond financial remittances, our migrants have become global ambassadors, excelling in fields such as technology, medicine, sports, and the creative arts.

“Nigerian startups founded by migrants attracted over $800 million in investments in 2022, underscoring the transformative potential of our people across the globe.”

Shettima observed tha while the Annual National Migration Dialogue coincides with the commemoration of International Migrants Day, the theme of the dialogue sparked solemn reflection on the dual essence of migration—its remarkable contributions to society and the enduring need to safeguard the rights of those who undertake these journeys.

