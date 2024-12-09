Shettima: Nigerian Immigrants Account For Highest Diaspora Remittances In W/Africa

Share

…restates Tinubu’s resolve to tackle migration challenges

Vice President Kashim Shettima has said that Nigerian immigrants account for the highest diaspora remittances in West Africa just as he applauded their invaluable contributions to the global economy.

Apart from diaspora remittances, Shettima said Nigerian migrants have become global ambassadors who excel in technology, medicine, sports, creative arts, and other human endeavours.

The Vice President spoke on Monday during the 10th Annual National Migration Dialogue with the theme, “Beyond Borders: Celebrating Migrants’ Legacy, Protecting Their Rights,” at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said, “Migration is not just a crossover from one geography to another. It is a critical driver of global and national development. In 2022 alone, Nigeria accounted for $21.9 billion in diaspora remittances, representing 64% of all remittances in West Africa. This is a testament to the invaluable economic contributions of Nigerian migrants.

“Beyond financial remittances, our migrants have become global ambassadors, excelling in fields such as technology, medicine, sports, and the creative arts. Nigerian startups founded by migrants attracted over $800 million in investments in 2022, underscoring the transformative potential of our people across the globe.”

Shettima observed that while the Annual National Migration Dialogue coincides with the commemoration of International Migrants Day, the theme of the dialogue sparked solemn “reflection on the dual essence of migration—its remarkable contributions to society and the enduring need to safeguard the rights of those who undertake these journeys.”

Noting that Nigeria was both a country of origin and a destination for migrants, with over 1.3 million international migrants living within, he however cautioned against the constant challenges of irregular migration, even as he regretted that the nation returned about 10,000 of its citizens detained for sundry migration offences in 2024 alone.

“However, we must acknowledge that irregular migration remains a persistent challenge. In 2024, we have already returned and reintegrated no fewer than 10,000 Nigerians who had been detained for immigration offences in African and European countries.

“These figures highlight the vulnerabilities that come with migration and emphasize the need for coordinated efforts to address these challenges while harnessing migration’s potential for economic growth and resilience,” the Vice President warned.

Nevertheless, Shettima assured that the Tinubu’s administration was committed to tackling the challenges of migration, a resolve he said the President reaffirmed at this year’s United Nations General Assembly.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria, under the leadership of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, remains resolute in addressing migration challenges. Earlier this year, at the United Nations General Assembly, Mr. President reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly, and Regular Migration (GCM), a vital framework to ensure that migration benefits all while protecting the rights of migrants.

“Our government’s response has been multi-faceted, involving several agencies and robust partnerships. The National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), under the capable leadership of Honourable Federal Commissioner Tijani Aliyu Ahmed, continues to lead Nigeria’s migration coordination efforts.

“This includes the ongoing review of the National Migration Policy to align with global best practices. Additionally, the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has demonstrated unwavering commitment to innovation in border management, adopting modern technologies and policies to streamline processes and enhance efficiency.”

He further listed innovations aimed at addressing migration challenges including the introduction of electronic gates.

Share

Please follow and like us: