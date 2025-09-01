Shettima: Nigeria-Colombia Engagements’ll Open New Diplomatic Chapter

…says both countries bound by deeper call of shared humanity, interest, future

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has declared that the visit by his Colombian counterpart, Mrs. Francia Márquez, to Nigeria and the bilateral engagements will serve as a gateway to a new chapter for both countries.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Vice President of the Republic of Colombia, accompanied by her spouse, Mr. Rafael Yerney Pinillo Ocoró, arrived in Abuja, Saturday, on a 3-day official visit along with cabinet ministers, top government officials and business sector leaders, all set to engage their Nigerian counterparts in discussions on key areas aimed at strengthening ties between both countries.

According to Shettima‘s spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, speaking on Sunday night during a Gala Dinner in honour of the Colombian VP’s visit to the Presidential Villa, Shettima said Mrs. Márquez’s presence in Nigeria marked a new dawn.

According to him, the visit was proof that Nigeria and Colombia were about to enter an era of fraternal union that would create “deeper political cooperation, bolder economic ventures, and richer people-to-people exchanges.”

Shettima conveyed the goodwill of President Bola Tinubu and Nigerians to the visitors, maintaining that what has brought both nations to bilateral engagements was a shared interest in the destiny of the two countries.

He said: “This is why this historic visit and tomorrow’s engagements will be the gateway to a new chapter. More than ever, Nigeria is inspired to plant the seeds of trust, water them with dialogue, and nurture them into fruits of prosperity that our children and grandchildren shall one day harvest.

“For fifty-one years, Nigeria and Colombia have journeyed side by side. We are bound not only by the ties of diplomacy but also by the deeper call of shared humanity.

“We have watched each other across oceans, we have spoken through third countries, and yet our hearts have always known that the distance between us is only geography.”

The Nigerian Vice President made a toast to “the greater ties between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Republic of Colombia,” praying that the “historic visit would yield the fruits” earnestly desired by both countries.

On her part, the Colombian Vice President said her visit to Nigeria was strategic, historic, and underscores the shared heritage and values between Colombia and Nigeria.

She said as a woman of African descent, her visit to Nigeria was aimed at improving ties between the two countries in the areas of social justice, peace, tourism, health, culture, and education, among others.

She promised that her country would leverage its position in South America to improve trade relations between the continent and Africa, as well as improve diplomatic ties between both countries.

She also conveyed the condolences of the President of Colombia to the government and the people of Nigeria over the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Earlier, Deputy Chief of Staff to the President (Office of the Vice President), Senator Ibrahim Hadejia, said the gala dinner was in celebration of the homecoming of the Colombian VP and her delegation to Nigeria, aimed at rekindling the long-standing friendship and partnership between both countries.

He outlined the unique values and potentials that Nigeria and Colombia shared, noting that if fully harnessed, they could positively impact key sectors of both countries’ economies.

Hadejia added that the gala night provided an opportunity to celebrate the richness of the cultures of both countries in diverse ways, just as he underscored the diplomacy between both nations, which he said goes beyond policy to embrace cultural exchange in arts, music and unique delicacies.

The gala was attended by ministers and top government functionaries from Nigeria and Colombia.