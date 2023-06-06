Shettima Mourns Slain UI Professor, Ajewole

The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima on Tuesday described the murder of the renowned Professor of Social and Environmental Forestry at the University of Ibadan, Opeyemi Ajewole, “as a rude shock.” ⁣

He also commiserates with family while praying for the repose of Ajewole’s soul. ⁣

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the suspected assassins shot and killed the Professor on his way home on Monday night.⁣

Confirming the incident on Tuesday, Adewale Osifeso, the Oyo State Police Public Relations Officer said, “The matter is under investigation. Updates would be provided accordingly, please.”⁣

In a statement he personally signed late Tuesday, the Vice President expressed shock over the killing. ⁣

But reacting to the sudden death of the Professor, Shettima said, “I received today the shocking news of the death of Prof. Opeyemi Ajewole who was gunned down by yet-to-be-identified assailants.⁣

“The late Opeyemi, a renowned Professor of Social and Environmental Forestry, was my classmate at the University of Ibadan and his untimely death just days after personally congratulating me on my swearing-in, came as a rude shock.⁣

“I condemn the gruesome killing of Prof. Opeyemi and wish to express my deep condolences to his family and the University of Ibadan Master Class of 1990. I pray for the repose of his gentle soul.”⁣