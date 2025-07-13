Shettima Mourns Buhari, Says Nigeria Lost One Of Its Greatest Leaders

Vice President Kashim Shettima has expressed deep sorrow over the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari, describing it as one of the greatest losses Nigeria has suffered in recent times.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Stanley Nkwocha, Shettima lamented the passing of the elder statesman, who died on Sunday at a clinic in the United Kingdom at the age of 82.

Shettima, who recently visited Buhari in London on behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said he had hoped for the former President’s recovery and was devastated by the news of his death.

“It is a black Sunday in Nigeria. My heart is overwhelmed by grief, as the nation mourns one of its greatest leaders of all time, His Excellency, former President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR. This loss is more cruel than words can express especially coming at a time I was anticipating his recovery after visiting him in the hospital,” Shettima said.

He noted that great leaders like Buhari are rare in a generation, emphasizing that his legacy as an exemplary public servant will serve as a guiding light for future leaders.

“President Buhari dedicated his entire life to the service of Nigeria. He was a quintessential democrat, having served in various military and civilian capacities. His unwavering loyalty to the country, his commitment to unity, and his vision for a greater Nigeria all contributed immensely to the survival and stability of our nation,” he said.

Shettima hailed the former President’s integrity, courage in the face of adversity, and deep sense of responsibility, describing him as a selfless leader whose life transcended the ordinary.

“He lived a life of bravery, selflessness, and unmatched dedication to public service. His principles and legacy are now engraved in the very fabric of the Nigerian state,” he added.

The Vice President extended heartfelt condolences to the Buhari family, the government and people of Katsina State, and the entire nation. He urged Nigerians to take solace in the fact that the former President’s enduring legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.