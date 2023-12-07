Shettima, Ministers, Others for CIOTA Transport Sector Summit

Given the challenges facing the transport industry in the country, the Chartered Institute of Transport Administration of Nigeria (CIOTA) has advocated a proper administration and management of the sector in order to meet the aspirations and needs of Nigerians. The call was made on Monday by the institute during a virtual press conference organised to herald the 5th National Transport Summit of CIOTA,billed to take place between December 12 and 14, 2023, at the Shippers House, Wuse, Abuja.

The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shetima, will chair and declare the summit open, while the Minister for Transportation; Minister of Marine and Blue Economy; Minister of Federal Capital Territory; Minister of Aviation, and Head of Civil Service of the Federation will be the special guests of honour. Addressing journalists, Samuel Gbadebo Odewumi, a Professor of Transport Administration at Lagos State University (LASU) and Chairman Membership and Planning of the Institute, said the theme of this year’s summit is “Emerging National Governance Challenges and Prospects in Transportation,” while the sub-theme: “Emerging National Challenges and Prospects in Road Construction and Maintenance,” will be delivered by the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi.

Other sub-themes are “Emerging National Challenges and Prospects in Aviation Sector,” to be delivered by the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo (SAN); “Emerging National Challenges in Rail Transport,” which will be delivered by Senator Said Ahmed Alkali; “Pioneering Navigational Charting Challenges and Prospects in Maritime and Blue Economy,” to be delivered by Gboyega Oyetola, and “Emerging Challenges and Prospect in Pipeline Transport, which is expected to be delivered by Dr. Bala Zaka. Odewumi, who addressed the journalists on behalf of Umar Sanda Iya, the Deputy National President and Chairman National Planning Committee of the Institute, noted that Heads of government parastatals, agencies, captains of industries and management staff in all modes of transportation in Nigeria are expected to participate in the three-day summit.

Besides, he said the summit would provide policy makers and transport professionals a platform to share ideas and best practices that would enable more efficient transport management and administration in Nigeria. Over 500 participants, including policy makers in the Ministries of Transportation, Ministry of Maritime and Blue Economy, Works, Aviation, Petroleum resources, as well as regulatory authorities, multilateral agencies, transport professionals and general transport community are expected to participate in the summit.