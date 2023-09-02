Shettima Man Of Impeccable, Exemplary Leadership Qualities – Abba

The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima has been described as a man of proven integrity, impeccable character and tested and proven right leader as he celebrated his 57th birthday anniversary on Saturday, September 2nd.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State who stated this in a letter of felicitation to the Vice President further eulogised the Shettima as he said is a gentleman of proven integrity, intellect and wisdom whose visionary and exemplary leadership has positively impacted on the lives of millions of Nigerians over the years.

Governor Yusuf expressed optimism on the capacity of Shettima to provide enormous contributions towards the general development of the country as demonstrated during his two-term tenure as the Governor of Borno State.

“I am very optimistic and confident that you will continue to prove your mettle well above the previous feats, particularly as you now add another year in your life full of renewed foresight, commitment and patriotism”.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf then wished the VP good health and God’s guidance in all his endeavours.

“As you celebrate this auspicious occasion, we pray to Almighty Allah to continue to guide you in all your undertakings, give you sound health, more wisdom and fruitful years ahead”, the letter added.