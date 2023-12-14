Shettima, Makinde, Ganduje, Ooni, Olubadan, Ors To Grace Ajimobi’s Posthumous Birthday

As the Senator Abiola Ajimobi Foundation (SAAF), holds the former governor’s 74th posthumous birthday on Saturday in Ibadan, eminent personalities including Vice President Kashim Shettima; Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and immediate past Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo; the Ooni of Ife (Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi); the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Lekan Balogun; the Olugbon of Orile Igbon, Oba Francis Olusola Alao, among others, are expected to be in attendance.

The event tagged 6th Annual Senator Abiola Ajimobi Roundtable and 74th posthumous birthday will have a lead paper entitled: “Re-Engineering Nigeria for Sustainable Development: Options, Costs and Prospects” to be delivered by Prof Isaac Olawale Albert, former Dean, Faculty of Multidisciplinary Studies, University of Ibadan. The venue is the Abiola Ajimobi Resource Centre at the University of Ibadan.

The event will be chairmaned by Vice President Kashim Shettima while Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje will be the special guest of honour. Other prominent dignitaries expected are the former Governor of Osun State and a leader of APC, Chief Bisi Akande, while Governor Seyi Makinde will lead his colleagues from the Southwest States of Ogun, Ekiti and Lagos.

Speaking on behalf of the organisers, Senator Abiola Ajimobi Foundation (SAAF) and the Institute for Peace and Strategic Studies, University of Ibadan, Mr Bolaji Tunji, said the theme of this year’s lecture was agreed upon by the different stakeholders in view of the situation in the country, stressing that “In line with the objectives of SAAF, to build a peaceful society by teaching attitudes, skills and behaviours required for living peacefully with oneself and others, it is important to look at various factors militating against this.

“We need to know what ails our society; what makes a country with vast human and natural potentials continue to struggle to live up to the level expected of her. Countries that do not have half of Nigeria’s level of natural and human potential have advanced beyond Nigeria, we need to chat new paths of development after identifying obstacles to Nigeria’s advancement beyond the present level”, he said.

Aside the Deputy Senate President, Alhaji Barau Jibrin; Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu; Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu; Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola; Former Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare, who will also grace the lecture, other prominent scholars and Nigerians who have made marks in their different fields have also been invited to discuss the theme.

They include former Deputy Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Prof Duro Oni, Chairman of Federal Civil Service, Prof Tunji Olaopa, publisher of Premium Times, Mr Dapo Olorunyomi and Prof Adeola Adenikinju, professor of Economics and Research Professor at the Centre for Econometrics and Allied Research.