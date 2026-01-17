Shettima Leaves To Represent Tinubu At Guinea Presidential Inuaguration

Vice President Kashim Shettima has departed Abuja to represent President Bola Tinubu at President Mamadi Doumbouya’s inauguration in Guinea-Conakry.

He is also billed to attend the 56th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland after his participation in the presidential inauguration in that West African country.

According to his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, the Vice President will represent the President at the inauguration of President Doumbouya following his election victory at the ceremony scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 17 at GLC Stadium, Nongo, Conakry.

The Vice President’s attendance at the inauguration of President-elect Doumbouya is a strategic move for regional leadership, economic partner- ship, and global economic integration under President Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope” agenda.

It is part of Nigeria’s leadership role within ECOWAS, which includes supporting Guinea’s return to constitutional order following a four-year transition.

Beyond diplomatic solidarity, the visit aimed to deepen bilateral trade, which recently saw Nigerian exports to Guinea, particularly manufactured goods and agricultural products, increasing to $3.29 million.