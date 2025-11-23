Shettima Leaves S’Africa To Represent Tinubu At AU-EU Summit In Angola

Vice President Kashim Shettima has departed Johannesburg, South Africa, for Luanda, Angola, where he will represent President Bola Tinubu at the AU-EU Summit.

This was disclosed in a statement on Sunday by his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha.

According to the statement, the Vice President, having concluded his engagements at the 20th G20 Leaders’ Summit in South Africa will join Heads of State and Government from the African Union (AU) and the European Union (EU) for the 7th AU-EU Summit, scheduled to hold from November 24 to 25, 2025, in the Angolan capital.

The summit will also bring together young leaders, innovators, and civil society organisations to deliberate on shared challenges and proffer recommendations on key areas such as climate change, inclusive development, infrastructure, digital economy, creative industry, manufacturing, and agribusiness.

The Vice President is expected to return to Nigeria at the conclusion of the summit.