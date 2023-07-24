Shettima leaves for Italy, Russia

Vice-President Kashim Shettima yesterday departed Abuja for Italy to represent President Bola Tinubu at an international summit in Rome. He will then also participate in another summit in Russia on behalf of Tinubu.

At the Rome event, Shettima will join other global leaders for the first Stocktaking Moment (STM) Summit themed: “Transforming Food Systems for People, Planet and Prosperity”, starting today. The event ends on Wednesday. During the summit, the VP will chair a high-level session themed: “Innovative Financing for Food System Transformation: the Case of Nigeria”, and the side event on: “Scaling up Multi Stakeholders Collaboration and Investment in the Implementation of Food Systems Transformation Pathways in Nigeria”.

The event is being organised in collaboration with the Rome-based UN Agencies, the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the UN (FAO), the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), and the World Food Programme (WFP), as well as the UN Food Systems Coordination Hub and wider UN system. Shettima will thereafter proceed to Russia for the Russia-Africa Summit scheduled for July 26 and 29 in St. Petersburg.

He will join other political and business leaders at the 2nd Russia–Africa Summit and Russia–Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum focused on strategizing to enhance relations between Russia and the African continent, among other benefits. Also, the VP will participate in bilateral meetings with Russian senior government officials and business leaders to discuss relations between Russia and Nigeria