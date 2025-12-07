Shettima Leaves For Abidjan To Represent Tinubu At Ouattara’s Inauguration

Vice President Kashim Shettima has departed Abuja for Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, to represent President Bola Tinubu at the inauguration of President Alassane Ouattara for a fourth term.

According to his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, Shettima will join other African and international leaders at the swearing-in ceremony scheduled for Monday, 8 December 2025, at the Presidential Palace in Abidjan.

Ouattara was re-elected on 25 October 2025. Nigeria and Côte d’Ivoire share strong diplomatic ties and collaborate within ECOWAS and the African Union on security, trade, and development.

Bilateral cooperation is formalized through a Bi-National Commission and agreements in areas such as anti-trafficking, agriculture, and the digital economy, supported by significant informal trade and a large Nigerian diaspora in Côte d’Ivoire.

Shettima is accompanied by ECOWAS Commission President H.E. Omar Aliyu Touray, Senator Abubakar Sani Bello, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, and Usman Zannah, House of Representatives member for Kaga/Gubio/Magumeri Federal Constituency. The Vice President is expected to return to Abuja after the inauguration.