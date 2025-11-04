Shettima Leaves For 30th UN Climate Change Summit In Brazil

Vice President Kashim Shettima has departed Abuja for Brazil to represent President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the 30th session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30) scheduled to hold in the South American country.

The summit, convened by Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in collaboration with global partners, will take place from November 6 to 7 in Belém, capital of the state of Pará, located in the Brazilian Amazon.

Shettima is expected to join other world leaders, development partners, and business executives at the event themed “Climate Action and Implementation,” which will focus on adaptation, forests, biodiversity, and climate justice.

On the first day of engagements in Belém, the Vice President will attend the leaders’ plenary session where he is expected to present Nigeria’s climate action statement. He will also participate in the launch of the Tropical Forest Forever Fund, a roundtable on Climate and Nature chaired by President Lula, and an Amazonian Cocktail for Heads of Delegation hosted by the Brazilian leader.

On the second day, Shettima will take part in two roundtables chaired by President Lula — one on energy transition, and another on the review of the Paris Agreement, focusing on Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and climate financing.

On the sidelines of the summit, the Vice President will hold bilateral meetings aimed at expanding Nigeria’s participation in global carbon markets. The initiative is expected to help the country unlock between $2.5 billion and $3 billion annually in carbon finance over the next decade to support national climate goals.

At the conclusion of his COP30 engagements, Shettima will proceed to Brasília for a reciprocal visit to his Brazilian counterpart, Vice President Geraldo Alckmin, who had embarked on a three-day visit to Nigeria in June.

During Alckmin’s visit to Abuja, both countries signed several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) in critical sectors, including defence cooperation, agricultural technology transfer, energy collaboration, and cultural exchange programmes.

In Brasília, Shettima, accompanied by top Nigerian government officials will hold further discussions with Alckmin to deepen Nigeria’s South–South diplomatic relations.

The Vice President is expected back in Nigeria at the end of his official engagements in Brazil.