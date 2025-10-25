Shettima Leads Tributes At Funeral Of CBN Deputy Gov’s Mother

…says Usoro’s daughter, Ms Emen, embodies a mother’s dream fulfilled

Nigerian Vice President, Kashim Shettima has paid glowing tribute to the late Deaconess Eno Nnana Usoro, mother of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Deputy Governor, Ms. Emem Nnana Usoro, describing her as a woman whose life exemplified grace, faith, and service to humanity.

He noted that the late Deaconess’ enduring legacy was evident in the lives of her children, particularly her daughter, the CBN Deputy Governor, whom he described as a mother’s dream fulfilled.

Speaking on Saturday at the funeral reception of the deceased held at the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel in Okot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State, the Vice President said the late Usoro’s life was a profound testimony of the power of prayer and the transformative influence of motherhood anchored in faith.

“The exemplary Ms. Emem Nnana Usoro is a daughter she couldn’t have been prouder of. She stands today as a symbol of a mother’s dream fulfilled, a story defined by sacrifice, prayer, and perseverance,” VP Shettima said.

The Vice President described Emem’s rise to the CBN Deputy Governor’s position as a testament to her mother’s refusal to settle for mediocrity and her belief in excellence anchored in faith.

“The height that Ms. Usoro has attained in public service, as a Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, tells the story of a mother who refused to settle for mediocrity, who believed that her child could compete with the best of the world’s minds and still remain anchored in faith,” he said.

According to his spokesman, Stanley Nkwoccha, Shettima emphasised that late Usoro was more than a mother to her family, serving as a pillar of her church, a mentor to women, and support for the less privileged.

He noted that she exemplified humility and compassion while raising her family to understand that excellence without empathy is emptiness.

“When we celebrate the Late Deaconess Eno Nnana Usoro’s achievements, what readily comes to us are the stations of those she left behind.

“When we celebrate them, we are in truth celebrating the woman who shaped their character—the mother who toiled in silence, whose sacrifices were the scaffolds upon which their destiny was built,” the Vice President noted.

“Those who live in the service of others never truly die. They are resurrected in every act of goodness that continues in their name,” he said.

On behalf of President Bola Tinubu and the Federal Government, Shettima extended condolences to the Usoro family, describing the deceased’s life as “a sermon, her kindness a ministry, her legacy an inheritance that will outlive her.”

The Vice President urged Nigerians to draw inspiration from the late matriarch’s example, noting that success in life stems from being nurtured by love, discipline, and prayer.

“Let us not say that Mama is gone. Let us say that she has returned home to rest from her labours,” VP Shettima said, while praying for divine strength for the bereaved family.

Earlier, the Executive Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno, paid glowing tribute to the deceased and expressed deep sympathy to the bereaved family, praying for the repose of the soul of late Mama Eno Nnana Usoro.

“When we came to the world, a few of us came very quietly, but when you leave and the ovation is high, it shows the lives you have touched.

“So, I know that you must be happy that God has helped you give your mother this honour. You have brought Nigerians, standing to send her home in glowing bliss.”

The Governor thanked God for her life and, on behalf of the Government and people of Akwa Ibom State, welcomed all guests, and commended Vice President Shettima for honouring the invitation to visit Akwa Ibom State, saying “it shows the love he has for the Akwa Ibom people and for the family.”

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, said the deceased lived a life worthy of emulation, noting that “today heaven is happy to receive an angel in the late Eno.