Shettima Leads Presidential Delegation To Ogbeh’s Family

On Monday, Nigeria’s Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, led President Bola Tinubu’s delegation on a condolence visit to the family of the late former Minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbeh.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on media and communications (Office of the VP), Stanley Nkwocha.

Shettima expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, saying Nigeria has lost one of its most visionary leaders.

The Vice President described Ogbeh’s death as an irreparable loss to Nigeria’s agricultural transformation drive and national development trajectory, noting that the late Ogbeh’s contributions to food security and rural development will forever remain etched in the country’s development history.

He eulogised the late elder statesman, maintaining that he is among the great statesmen whose dedication to agricultural renaissance touched millions of farming families across Nigeria.

He described Ogbeh as a transformational leader whose legacy transcends political affiliations and regional boundaries, noting that his contributions to Nigeria’s quest for food security represent a blueprint for sustainable agricultural development.

The Vice President noted that Ogbeh’s approach to agricultural development was characterised by integrity, dedication, and an unwavering commitment to the welfare of Nigerian farmers and rural dwellers.

Offering prayers for the repose of the deceased’s soul, the Vice President expressed confidence that Chief Ogbeh’s legacy would continue to inspire future generations of agricultural practitioners and policymakers.

“We are here at the behest of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to convey our heartfelt condolences to the family, the government and people of Benue State over the sad demise of our elder statesman, Chief Audu Ogbeh. “We have not just lost a former minister; we have lost an irreplaceable institution whose vision and pragmatic approach to agricultural development transformed the landscape of our farming communities. “He was a most committed advocate of agricultural transformation who endeared himself to many with his wisdom, pragmatism, and genuine concern for the well-being of farming families. His demise represents a collective loss to our entire agricultural ecosystem,” VP Shettima added.