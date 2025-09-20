Shettima Leads Nigeria’s Delegation To UNGA In New York

On the directive of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima will lead Nigeria’s delegation to the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), which is billed to hold in New York, United States of America (USA), from Monday, September 22 to Sunday, September 28, 2025.

Shettima, scheduled to join other leaders at the global event to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the United Nations (UN), slated for Monday at the UN headquarters in New York, will also join other dignitaries at the high-level general debates from Tuesday, September 23 to Sunday, September 28.

On behalf of the President, the Vice President will also deliver Nigeria’s national statement on Wednesday, September 24, between 3:00 pm and 9:00 pm, New York time.

Besides, Shettima will attend a special event on Climate for Heads of State and Government to be hosted by the UN Secretary-General on Wednesday, September 24, from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm, where Nigeria is expected to announce its new Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement.

Shettima is also slated to attend the high-level roundtable of the Global Champions on Adequate and Affordable Housing to be hosted by the President of Kenya on September 24 and attend to other bilateral meetings and events.

After attending UNGA, the Vice President will leave for Frankfurt, Germany, where he is slated to meet with officials of the Deutsche Bank before returning to Nigeria.