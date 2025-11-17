Shettima Leads FG Delegation on Condolence Visit To Shagari’s Family

The Vice President Kashim Shettima was at the Head of the Federal Government’s delegation to condole with the family of the late former President Shehu Shagari over the death of his last surviving wife, Hajia Sutura Shehu Shagari in Sokoto.

Shettima, according to his spokesman, Stanley Nkwoccha, described the passing of Sutura as a huge loss to Nigeria, saying she would be remembered for her life of compassionate and selfless service to her community and the nation at large.

Announcing the death of the last surviving wife of the former President, a statement signed by the eldest son of the former President and Sarkin Mafaran Shagari, Capt. Bala Shagari, had noted that the late Hajiya Sutura died at about 3pm on Monday, November 10, 2025, after a prolonged illness at the age of 79.

Commiserating with the Shagari family in Sokoto, the Vice President who said he was in the state at the instance of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu prayed for the repose of Hajiya Sutura’s soul, as well as comfort for the family and the Sultanate.

He said: “We are here at the instance of His Excellency, President Bola Tinubu, to condole with the government and people of Sokoto State, His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto and the immediate family of our late President, Alhaji Shehu Usman Aliyu Shagari, over the sad event of the passing of his last surviving wife, Hajia Sutura Aliyu Usman Shagari.” Shettima also prayed Almighty Allah to reward the departed with Aljannah Firdaus, as well as the fortitude for the immediate family, Sokoto State and the entire nation to bear the loss.