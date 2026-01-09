New Telegraph

January 9, 2026
Shettima Leads Commemoration Of 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day In Abuja

Vice President of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima on Friday attended the Juma’at Service at the National Mosque in Abuja to commemorate the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

He was joined by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Deputy Chief of Staff Senator Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, the Service Chiefs, and other security and public officials.

The service honored the memory of Nigeria’s fallen heroes, highlighting the sacrifices of the Armed Forces in maintaining national security.

