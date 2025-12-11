Shettima Launches, Hails N100bn Dangote Annual Education Support Scheme

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has officially launched the Aliko Dangote Foundation Education Scholarship Initiative, urging stakeholders to recommit to creating a future where every Nigerian child can achieve their full potential.

The launch coincided with the announcement by Alhaji Aliko Dangote, President of the Foundation, of a ₦100 billion annual education support programme aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s educational sector and expanding access to quality learning for young people nationwide.

The initiative is projected to cost ₦1 trillion over the next ten years and will support students across multiple levels through targeted schemes.

Speaking in Lagos during the launch, Vice President Shettima praised Dangote’s visionary philanthropy, noting that education is a transformative power that demands deliberate investment. He said:

“Now is the time to recommit to building a future in which every Nigerian child has a fair shot at becoming the best version of themselves. Posterity must remember us for the doors we opened and the lives we transformed.”

Shettima encouraged the private sector and corporate entities to see themselves as stakeholders in the survival and advancement of Nigeria’s education system. Highlighting the urgency of Nigeria’s youthful population, he stated that a young population is a global asset only when it is educated, warning that without deliberate intervention, it becomes a potential threat to national development.

He referenced reforms under President Bola Tinubu, including the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), strengthened UBEC initiatives, expanded TETFUND interventions, enhanced technical and vocational training programmes, and the mainstreaming of digital learning as core priorities. Shettima noted the importance of treating education as a national survival strategy, citing West Africa’s low Human Capital Index and the need for Nigeria to reverse this trend.

The Vice President described Dangote as a colossus in Nigeria’s private sector, noting:

“His philanthropy is not episodic. It is structural, generational, and visionary. Beyond being the largest private employer in Nigeria, he has become the most consequential private investor in the rescue of education in our country.”

The initiative underscores a significant partnership between government and private philanthropy in addressing educational inequities, fostering innovation, and ensuring that every Nigerian child has the opportunity to succeed.