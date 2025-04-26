Shettima Lauds UBA’s Innovation, Growth At 75

Share

The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, has commended United Bank for Africa (UBA Group) for its dedication and resilience over the past 75 years.

The Vice President described the bank as a pacesetter in innovation, emerging markets, and generational ambition.

“Seventy-five years is not something you pick up at a supermarket. It is earned. It’s through risks and calculations, through storms and sunshine, through mergers and acquisitions, and through the brainpower and courage of those who believe in its promise of a new world. That is what leadership means,” he declared.

Senator Shettima spoke during the UBA 75th Anniversary Dinner held at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

He noted that celebrating an institution like UBA, “which has outlived generations and still pulses with the vibrancy of youth,” is not an everyday occurrence.

He said, “The United Bank for Africa, or simply UBA, is not what it is because of the age of its ideas. It is what it is because of the attention it pays—attention to innovation, attention to emerging markets, attention to shifting dreams, and attention to the changing contours of generational ambition.

“UBA has remained a pacesetter because it is led by people who do not just manage capital but manage curiosity.”

Applauding UBA for outliving its contemporaries, VP Shettima attributed the bank’s longevity to its passion for relevance, describing it as a quintessential model of what an African institution can become by institutionalizing excellence.

“UBA’s staying power is owed to its pursuit of relevance. It has stood as a reward for new thinking, expanding not just across geography but across ideas.

“It serves millions, shapes economies, and influences the narrative of what an African institution can become when excellence is institutionalized and when well-intentioned dream-makers are in charge,” he stated.

The Vice President also praised the leadership of the bank’s Chairman, Mr. Tony Elumelu, whom he described as one of Africa’s finest sons, observing that no institution writes its history without the imprint of those who believe in it.

According to him, Elumelu has “become a bridge between the old and the new, between the outdated and the emerging,” adding that he “has won the trust of even the Gen Zs, or whatever this brilliant, digital generation calls itself.”

He noted that the Gen Z generation trusts Elumelu “not because of the era he was born in, but because of the attention he pays to theirs,” emphasizing that Elumelu is heard across generations because he listens across generations.

He continued: “Tony Elumelu is not a dreamer. Dreamers are stuck in a bubble. Mr. Elumelu is a dream-maker.

“He has made real the imagination of those who wish for an empire from the comfort of their homes. He has taught us that it is possible to build without breaking, to lead without losing touch, and to dream without borders.

“One thing that has amused me about Mr. Elumelu over the years is that he has cracked a code many still struggle to decipher—the delicate art of balancing the boardroom with the living room, of being a captain of industry and still a commander at home.

“Not many men have managed the balance between building empires and building families, between saving the world and being present at Christmas in their villages. But this man, this maverick, this dream-maker, has shown us that you can help move the continent forward without losing touch with home and family.”

The Vice President also lauded Elumelu’s wife, Awele Elumelu, describing her as not just a spouse but “an Amazon—a matriarch who gathers the kith and kin under her warm canopy,” and the quiet strength behind her husband’s success.

Earlier, the Group Chairman of UBA, Tony Elumelu, expressed profound gratitude to the Vice President while acknowledging the bank’s foundational history.

“This is a night of celebration and gratitude—to God, to customers, and to shareholders who have made this possible,” Elumelu stated.

The Chairman emphasized the importance of honoring those who established UBA’s foundation, saying, “We are today under the shield because someone planted the tree. The foundation of UBA was laid by people before us; we are only taking it further.”

Looking toward the future, Elumelu expressed confidence in the bank’s continued success, tying it directly to Nigeria’s economic environment.

“On the vision for the next 75 years: just keep transforming our domestic economy, as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is doing, and UBA will keep roaring,” he affirmed.

In his welcome address, UBA’s Group Managing Director, Oliver Alawuba, expressed gratitude to attendees while highlighting the bank’s remarkable journey since its inception.

“Seventy-five years ago, UBA commenced operations at Kakawa Street in Lagos as British & French Bank (BFB),” he said.

The GMD emphasized UBA’s impressive expansion over the decades, noting that the bank now operates in 24 countries with 1,000 business offices, over 25,000 staff members, and a customer base exceeding 45 million people.

Alawuba shared financial metrics demonstrating the bank’s robust performance, including a profit after tax of ₦766.6 billion and total assets reaching ₦30.4 trillion.

He said shareholders have been rewarded with a dividend of ₦5 per share, representing a dividend yield of 14.5%—the highest among industry peers.

He also noted that the group’s shareholders’ funds rose significantly to ₦3.419 trillion in 2024 from ₦2.030 trillion in December 2023.

“The 2024 financial performance demonstrated the bank’s continued focus on driving earnings growth, preserving asset quality, expanding business operations, and deepening market share,” Alawuba said.

Looking ahead, the GMD outlined an ambitious vision for UBA to establish a presence in every African country and expand to over 100 countries worldwide within the next 75 years.

Share