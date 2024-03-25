Shettima Lauds First Biodiesel Plant In Calabar

Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima has described Cross River State as the economic harbinger of Nigeria going by the arrays of energy potentials she is endowed with.

Shettima made this known while speaking during the Energy Cross River Expo 2024 organized by the state government, themed Energy Cross River: Redefining the energy landscape of Cross River through Sustainable Fuels.

Represented by his Special Adviser on Economic Affairs, Tope Fasua, the Vice President expressed his satisfaction with the future biodiesel plant set to be established in the state, highlighting that the federal government will provide the necessary support.

He emphasized the importance of alternative energy sources in boosting Nigeria’s economic progress and reiterated the government’s support for the biodiesel plant.

Referring to the untapped energy reserves in the country, he stressed the need to harness these resources for energy solutions.

In his opening speech, Governor Bassey Otu of the State announced the collaboration with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to build the first and largest biodiesel plant in Akamkpa LGA of the state.

He confirmed, “We have teamed up with NNPC to establish the largest bioenergy facility in the state.”

Assuring readiness and completion of all necessary arrangements with NNPC for the plant’s establishment, Otu highlighted the significance of energy as a key driver for industrialization and national economic progress.

He underlined the state’s ambition to play a significant role in the renewable energy sector and stressed the importance of expanding energy resources to ensure availability and affordability, especially in rural areas.

Recognizing Nigeria’s abundance of fossil and renewable energy resources, he emphasized the potential for these resources to meet the country’s energy needs if effectively utilized.

Managing Director of NNPC, Mele Kyari, expressed satisfaction with the partnership for the biodiesel plant and pledged continued support for the state’s energy initiatives.

Representing him, Dr Salihu Jumel commended Cross River for leveraging its vast energy potential and converting it into an advantage.