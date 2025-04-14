Shettima Lauds Eno’s Investment In Human Capital Dev’t

Share

Vice President of Nigeria, Senator Kashim Shettima, has applauded the bold investments in human capital development by Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State, describing him as a leader worthy of emulation.

Speaking at the launch of the ARISE Human Capital Development Strategic Plan held at the Banquet Hall of Government House, Uyo, the Vice President said investing in people surpasses every other form of investment.

“That is why I commend Akwa Ibom, not only for your outstanding performance but for daring to dream bigger.

“With an under-five mortality rate of 80 compared to the national average of 110 and only 3.5% of primary school-age children out of school, far below the national average of 25.6%, your State is not merely aligned with our national vision; you are ahead of the curve. And I assure you, the federal government stands ready to partner hand-in-hand with you.

“This is a Governor in whom the President has a lot of confidence,” Shettima said.

He commended Governor Eno and his team for not only adopting the Human Capital Development (HCD) framework but also localizing its implementation and placing people at the center of public policy, describing it as true leadership anchored on vision, foresight, and commitment.

According to the Vice President, the National Human Capital Development Programme which is now in its second phase is a re-engineered solution designed to meet the evolving needs of the nation.

He explained that HCD 2.0 is about integration and impact, building on the foundation of HCD 1.0 while incorporating cross-cutting themes.

He described the launch of the ARISE Human Capital Development Strategy by Governor Eno as a template for every State in the federation, adding that it underscores the importance of establishing a solid foundation before building a sustainable future.

Shettima noted that what Akwa Ibom has demonstrated is not just progress but true leadership. He said the state has become the first in Nigeria to fully localize the HCD vision by implementing it across all Local Government Areas.

He emphasized that results must be based on measurable data, which is why the HCD Dashboard was introduced to monitor key indicators at both state and local levels with precision.

He urged other governors to emulate the example set by Governor Eno, stressing that no legacy surpasses that of building the people through investments in health, education, and opportunity.

Earlier in his remarks, Governor Umo Eno expressed appreciation to the Vice President for his leadership in driving the ARISE Human Capital Development initiative, the Local Government HCD Implementation Roadmap, and Strategic Plan.

He also thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for prioritizing human capital development as a key pillar of his Renewed Hope Agenda, from which Akwa Ibom is already benefiting.

The Governor said the HCD Plan is designed to deliver essential human-centered projects such as healthcare, quality education, and skills development.

He highlighted some of his administration’s key efforts, including the establishment of the Ibom Leadership and Entrepreneurial Development Centre (IBOM-LED), which has trained over 4,000 people with start-up grants ranging from N500,000 to N750,000.

He also mentioned the Dakkada Skills Acquisition Centre (DASAC), where over 400 trainees recently graduated in various skill sets.

Additionally, he pointed to the sponsorship of 16 youths to Toulouse, France, for pilot training with Airbus, and the training of 21 engineers with Ethiopian Airlines, who will soon be absorbed by Ibom Air.

Governor Eno further explained that his administration has empowered traders, businesses, and farmers with grants worth over N4 billion through the Town Square Empowerment Meetings and other support schemes for small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs).

He affirmed that his “People First” policy, encapsulated in the ARISE Agenda, aligns with the federal government’s objectives and pledged to ensure that the Human Capital Development programme achieves its intended goals.

