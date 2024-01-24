Shettima: Kizz Daniel’s ‘Buga’ Almost Became Nat’l Anthem

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima on Tuesday revealed that the 2023 popular song, “Buga” sung by Nigerian Afrobeat singers, Kizz Daniel, and Teknob almost became the nation’s second national anthem.

Shettima who spoke on Wednesday on Arise TV said the “Buga” dance video which went viral last year, he accepted the challenge because Nigeria needs to show off its arts and culture to the rest of the globe.

He mentioned that the government is dedicated to advancing the arts and culture in order to realize the lofty goal of “Nigeria Destination 2030.”

He said: “We have a grand vision called ‘Nigeria Destination 2030.’ We can not run away from the fact that Nigerian arts and culture are creating waves in the global scene. And Nigeria has been out of the global scene for quite some time.

“This is an avenue for us to reintroduce Nigeria. And the ‘Buga’ dance is almost becoming our second national anthem. So we have to showcase Nigeria.”