Shettima: Kinetic Measures Alone May Not Solve IPOB, Other Security Challenges

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has made a case for the adoption of both kinetic and non-kinetic approaches in dealing with the security challenges occasioned by Boko Haram insurgency, banditry, as well as agitations by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Shettima, who was a special guest at the graduation ceremony organised for participants of the Executive Intelligence Management Course (EIMC) 16 held at the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS) in Abuja, yesterday, appealed to the citizens to support the President Bola Tinubu-led Administration.

While challenging authorities at all levels to accord priority to employment and job creation, he assured that the nation will achieve its full potential for greatness. The former Borno State Governor said: “So, there has to be a kinetic and non kinetic solution to all the problems.

Be it the IPOB agitations in the South East, be it the challenges in the South, be it Boko Haram or rural banditry in the North East, Northwest and the North Central”, “But, without the support of you and I, he can’t handle much effort. I have a prepared speech, but I would rather speak from the heart.”