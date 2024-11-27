Shettima Jets Out To Côte D’Ivoire For 2024 SIREXE Conference 

Share

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima departed Abuja on Wednesday to attend the 2024 International Exhibition of Extractive and Energy Resources (SIREXE) in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

The event, running from November 27 to December 2 at the Abidjan Exhibition Centre, focuses on strategies for sustainable growth in the extractive and energy sectors.

Shettima’s participation is at the invitation of Ivorian Vice President Tiémoko Meyliet Koné.

During the conference, Shettima will highlight Nigeria’s expertise in hydrocarbon exploration and production.

He is expected to return to Abuja later today.

