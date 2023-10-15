Shettima Jets Out To Attend 3rd Belt And Road Forum In China

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Sunday departed Nigeria to represent President Bola Tinubu at the 3rd Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) Forum in Beijing, China.

Shettima will be joining world leaders from over 130 countries in Africa, Asia, Europe and Latin America at the Forum scheduled to hold from October 16 to 18, 2023.

At the event, according to the statement issued by the presidential spokesperson, Stanley Nkwocha, the participants would deliberate on the theme, “High-quality Belt and Road Cooperation: Together for Common Development and Prosperity.”

Nkwocha said Shettima is expected to avail Nigeria of the platform provided by the forum to woo investors for more developmental projects.

According to him, Shettima would engage in bilateral discussions with fellow global leaders to enhance Nigeria’s trade and investment ties, aligning with the economic development objectives of the Tinubu administration.

He said: “The 2023 edition of the BRI will mark the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) championed by the President of China, Xi Jinping, as an initiative for global infrastructure development strategy.

“Adopted and launched by the government of the People’s Republic of China in 2013.

“The initiative seeks international action to enhance cooperation and promote infrastructure investment in nearly 70 countries across Asia, Africa and Europe through land and maritime routes.”

He noted that in 2018, former President Muhammadu Buhari signed the Belt and Road cooperation agreement with China.

“Nigeria and other partner countries across the world are to benefit from the initiative in areas of infrastructure investments such as ports, skyscrapers, railroads, roads, bridges, airports, dams and coal-fired power stations,” he added.

Nkwocha mentioned that the vice president’s delegation to the forum comprises the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar; the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu; and the Minister of Transportation, Sa’idu Alkali.

The delegation also includes the Minister of Works, David Umahi; the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Doris Uzoka-Anite; the Managing Director of the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC), Fidet Okhira; and the Director-General of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission, Micheal Ohiani.