Shettima: It Is Too Early To Blame Tinubu Over Ministerial Appointments

The National President of the Arewa Youths Consultative Forum (AYCF), Yerima Shettima has said that it is premature to accuse President Bola Tinubu of making unequal appointments.

Shettima, who spoke on Tuesday with Daily Post emphasised that Tinubu only assumed office three months ago and that each administration has its unique way of carrying out tasks.

The AYCF who said that the forum is closely monitoring Tinubu’s presidency added that they are eagerly awaiting the results of the president’s programmes and that they think he has good intentions for the North.

Shettima, said, “It’s too early to conclude that appointments are lopsided or there is nepotism.

READ ALSO:

“He took over the government just three months ago, so naturally, every government has its own style, but what’s important before Nigerians is who are we picking? Are they competent? Can they give us what we want as a nation?

“Since we have tried nepotism over time and it didn’t work, can we try competency? I’m sure Tinubu has not made all the appointments, so let us not put the cart before the horse; let’s give him the benefit of the doubt and see how far he would go and after a while, we will respond accordingly.

“I’m not part of those who believe that they would just imagine things and assume that all is not well.

“As for the North not being favoured, we are watching at the moment, but we are not in a hurry to conclude that he is not doing anything good because I believe he has good intentions; until he proves otherwise then we will look for an alternative.

“But for now, let’s not be in a hurry because it’s still early. We didn’t get it exactly how we wanted it, and we didn’t expect it to be this way.

“We are not in a hurry; we Northerners don’t believe in propaganda or talking anyhow.

We will give him the benefit of the doubt until he gives us reason to react, and then he will see us in full colour. Even if we can’t get our way now, there are elections ahead of us so we will decide before then.”