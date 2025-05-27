Shettima: Institutional Policy Reforms’ll Solve 80% Of Bureaucratic Challenges

Share

Vice President Kashim Shettima has said strengthening the nation’s institutional frameworks would address 80 per cent of public policy challenges.

The Vice President stated this yesterday during the official presentation of the draft National Public Policy Development and Management Framework by the Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination/Head of the Central Results Delivery and Coordination Unit (CDCU), Hajiya Hadiza Bala Usman.

Shettima described the new policy framework as a transformative approach that has been “long overdue” in Nigeria’s governance architecture.

He said: “If we get our institutional frameworks right, we will solve 80% of our public policy challenges. This approach is long overdue.”

He called for a national reset in the way public policy was conceived, communicated, and implemented, noting that the mitochondria of every government was a workable national public policy.

Commending President BolaTinubu’s leadership, Shettima praised the his unique blend of public and private sector experience and his readiness to implement bold reforms.

He said: “For the first time, we have a leader who understands the dynamics and speaks the language of economics. He has the courage to take far-reaching decisions. “We cannot but commend President Tinubu for his very promising reforms across all sectors of the national economy.”

